Lincoln County Store Owner Tackles Robbery Suspect

Lincoln County police are trying to find the two suspects involved in a robbery that took place at a Lincoln County store.

According to reports, Jerry’s One Stop located on East Highway 27 in Iron Station was robbed on Monday morning at approximately 8:00 a.m. Employees of the store told police that two men entered the store and approached the counter with the appearance of wishing to buy items. However, when the clerk at the cash register opened the cash drawer in order to assist the two men, one of the men reached across the counter and stole cash from the drawer.

The employee immediately shouted for the store owner who was present at the time. The owner took action and ran at the suspects, tackling one of them to the floor. The suspects were both able to get away. Both men then ran to a car which was parked in the parking lot, and although they were pursued by a customer at the gas pumps, were able to flee the scene in the vehicle.

Lincoln Police have not yet been able to apprehend the suspects in the case.