Lincoln County Teen Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Child

A teenager in Lincoln County was arrested this week after sexually assaulting a small child.

The suspect, 18-year-old Hunter Wayne McNeeley, is facing serious charges after the recent incident. Police say that McNeeley was accused of inappropriately touching the 5-year-old boy. The teen confessed to the crime which was reported on July 21.

As a result of the incident, McNeeley is being charged with one count of felony statutory sexual offense of a child as well as indecent liberties with a child.

McNeeley was arrested and placed in the custody of the Lincoln County Jail under a $30,000 bond.