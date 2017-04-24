Lincolnton Man Arrested After Assaulting Officer, Two Other People

A man in Lincolnton has been arrested after he assaulted two people and then an officer.

The incident occurred on Saturday. Police reported that they were called to the scene after the suspect, 52-year-old Robert Early Hamilton III, attacked two individuals. The suspect had caused serious injuries to a man after biting him on the nose. In addition, Hamilton had attacked a woman, kicking her and punching her in the head.

Officer B. Beer responded to the scene shortly afterwards, and upon arrival, Hamilton punched Beer in the face and then began running away. Officers apprehended the suspect and brought him to Gaston County Jail where he was booked in with a $50,000 bond.

After the incident, police charged Hamilton with assaulting a government employee, assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury, and resisting a public officer.