Lincolnton Man Arrested After Drug Bust

Police in Lincolnton have arrested a man after a drug bust in his home on Thursday.

Officers say they found methamphetamine, syringes, and drug paraphernalia in a home in the 3400 block of N.C. 27 East on Thursday morning. Police became suspicious after they witnessed a large number of cars coming to the house and leaving it. Their suspicions were confirmed after they pulled over a vehicle that had expired New York plates.

After pulling the car over, police asked permission from the owner to search the car. When they did they uncovered several syringes. When questioned, the occupants of the car informed police that the home that they had just left is known in the area to be a drug house.

When officers went to the house, the owner was not at home. The police were invited in, and while there, they saw more syringes and drug paraphernalia. They returned on Thursday morning with a search warrant, and found several more illegal items.

The owner of the home, 31-year-old Carroll Joshua Dale Brown, was arrested and taken to Lincoln County Jail where he was placed under a $32,000 bond. He was charged with possession of a counterfeit instrument, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver, and two counts of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.