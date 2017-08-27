Lincolnton Man Arrested After Shooting and Killing Roommate

A man from Lincolnton has been arrested after he shot and killed his roommate late on Friday.

According to police, the suspect, 25-year-old Ronald Wayne Vaughn, got into an argument with his roommate on Friday night at around 11:00 p.m. in the 1300 block of Wildale Lane. The argument escalated and Vaughn shot his roommate at close range with a sawed off shotgun. The victim sustained grievous injuries to the chest and neck.

Three nearby residents witnessed the incident. Police arrived at the scene to find both the suspect and the victim, who was identified as 27-year-old Gary Lee Somerset, inside a vehicle that was in the back of the residence.

The victim was pronounced dead as a result of the gunshot wounds.

Vaughn was arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, as well as one count of possession of a weapon of mass destruction. He is being held without bond in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and will appear in court for the first time on August 28.