Lincolnton Man Arrested For Sex Crimes With Child

A Lincolnton man has been arrested after being accused of sex crimes with a child.

Police reported that they arrived at a home on West Church Street in response to a call regarding a the sexual assault of a child. Interviews and evidence led to the arrest of 63-year-old Johnny Lee Melts who is a resident of West Church Street. Police said that Melts and the child knew one another.

After the incident, the child, who is under the age of 12, was taken to CHS Lincoln Emergency Department for treatment, but the condition of the child was not released.

Melts was arrested on Monday and charged with indecent liberties with a child. He was placed into custody in the Lincoln County Jail, and given a $30,000 secured bond.

Reports indicated that Melts has had a number of prior convictions for crimes such as assault, breaking and entering, impersonating an officer, escape from jail, and resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer. His next court date is set for June 13.