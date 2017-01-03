Local Church Building Hit with Bullet

Last week Samaritan House International Ministries, a local church in northeast Charlotte, was hit with a bullet that went through the window and hit the back wall of the church. No one was in the building at the time, but the Pastor’s wife, Thumbelina Long, later found the hole, shattered glass, and a bullet inside the church, and decided along with her husband to alert local police to the crime.

The Senior Pastor, Apostle Ronn Long, said that he has recently been frustrated by criminal acts in the area from break-ins to violent acts culminating with this recent shooting. As a result he and his congregation have begun to seriously consider moving the church to a different location. Although he has been encouraging his congregation to practice the art of faith in God and fearlessness, he feels it is his responsibility to also provide a safe place for his attendees to worship. He wants his church building to be a place where everyone feels comfortable in bringing their families.

The Pastor and his wife along with police are not sure what the motive might have been in shooting the church. Whether it was to scare them, threaten them, or if it was just a random act, Thumbelina Long has the opinion that if a person is unable to treat a church building with respect, as the house of God, then they are probably also going to disrespect other dwellings around the city.

So far no arrests have been made in relation to the incident.