Local, State Leaders Meet to Discuss Gun Violence in York County

Local and state leaders came together last Wednesday to discuss how to put an end to York County gun violence.

State Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill said there have been too many reports of gun violence in both the local community and the nation and that a community effort is needed to fix it.

In separate shootings last Monday, two men ages 25 and 20 were injured, one critically, according to Rock Hill police.

Mount Zion Baptist Church pastor Anthony Johnson said during the meeting that we should took at where teens are getting access to weapons.

Rock Hill Police chaplain Seth Crosby added that communication between parents and children is also a problem and that it’s important to know what’s really going on in their lives.

Roddey said it’s also important for community members to communicate with police to help solve crimes.

Anyone with more information regarding recent gun-related crimes is asked to contact York County Crime Stoppers at 877-409-4321.