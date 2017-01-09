Mail Carrier Arrested for Selling Opiates

A woman was arrested on Wednesday for distributing an extremely addictive opiate.

The woman, Michelle Barton Rogers, 39, is a resident of Fallen Leaf Lane in Statesville and an employee for the U.S. Postal Service. The substance was a prescription opioid called Opana or narcotic oxymorphone. If abused, the drug can be very dangerous, causing overdose and death. Rogers attempted to sell it to an undercover investigator who was investigating possible perpetrators of narcotics crimes.

Rogers was on the job when she arranged the meeting with the investigator. Authorities say that there was undelivered mail in her car at the time of the offense. The case was being investigated by police who were being aided by U.S. Postal Inspection Service agents.

Rogers was charged with two felonies. Her charges were possession with intent to sell and deliver a schedule II controlled substance and selling and delivering a schedule II controlled substance. She was arrested from the post office on Garner Bagnal Boulevard in Statesville, and taken to Iredell County Detention Center. She was released on a $5,000 bond.

Both Rogers and members of the U.S. Postal Service denied to comment while the case is still open for investigation.