Man Accused of Sexually Abusing a Child Pleads Guilty

A man in Lancaster County who was accused of sexually assaulting a child has pleaded guilty to his accusations.

The accused is 26-year-old Albert Lee Witherspoon. The initial incident occurred in 2010. Witherspoon was charged with second degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. The accused pleaded guilty to these charges this week. He was then taken to Lancaster County Jail following the guilty plea.

Authorities say that the date set for the sentencing is on Friday. Those convicted of criminal sexual conduct with a child could face up to 20 years in prison for the offense.