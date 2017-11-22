Man and Two Women Charged in Local Drug Bust

Two women and a man have been charged in a local drug bust after several months of investigations.

The investigation began in February of 2017. During these preliminary investigations, surveillance was conducted around the suspects as well as vehicle stops and controlled buys.

Further on in the investigations, two warrants were obtained to search the premises of 67-year-old Johnny Lee Parker and 58-year-old Ludene Robinson Yeargin, a man and woman couple residing in a neighborhood outside of Kings Mountain.

A search of the premises uncovered two ounces of crack cocaine valued at $6,000, marijuana, a firearm, and over $1,500 in cash. Police confiscated the items.

The couple as well as 39-year-old Brandi Hudson, who resides on East 6th Street in Gastonia, were arrested at the home on Thursday.

Hudson already had an outstanding warrant in Mecklenburg County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. She was charged further with possession of cocaine.

Parker, who is a convicted felon, was brought to the Cleveland County Detention Center and placed under a $110,000 bond. He was charged with four counts of possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, four counts of selling/delivering cocaine, trafficking in cocaine, three counts of maintaining a dwelling for the purpose of selling narcotics, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Yeargin was charged with five counts of intent to sell or deliver cocaine as well as five counts of selling/delivering cocaine. She was placed into custody under a $10,000 bond but was released after posting the bond.

Police are still conducting investigations and are hoping to make further arrests soon.