Man Arrested 26 Years After Sexual Assault

A man has been arrested 26 years after he sexually assaulted a woman.

The incident occurred in 1992 on November 3. According to the victim, who was 32 years old at the time of the incident, she had met the suspect, now 55-year-old Johnny Calvin Kimble, at a home neighboring a family member’s residence.

The woman told police that she had walked through the neighborhood with Kimble who then knocked her to the ground. The victim attempted to free herself, but was sexually assaulted by the suspect. He then robbed her of money and fled the scene.

The victim called police immediately after the incident, and they were able to collect evidence, but the case remained cold until this week.

As part of the federal grant received by CMPD to review cold sexual assault cases, the evidence was recently sent for testing. The results came back and effectively confirmed Kimble as the suspect.

The suspect was arrested without incident on Thursday and charged with second-degree rape and common law robbery.

Police say 226 of 2,886 reviewed cases have been effectively closed since 2006 thanks to the federal grant.

Anyone with this or any other case can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.