Man Arrested After Accident Kills One, Injures Two

A man has been arrested following an accident that killed one and injured two.

Police reported that the incident began after the suspect was pulled over for speeding. Police stopped Adelbert Kevin Redo after he was driving at illegal speeds north on I-85. Following the traffic stop, the CMPD officer attempted to make an arrest. Redo resisted arrest and got back in his vehicle, speeding off and dragging the officer behind him.

The officer did not initiate a chase, and the suspect continued along I-85 to Little Rock Road where he exited. Redo was still traveling at high speeds, and upon exiting the highway, lost control of the car and flipped it. The airborne vehicle landed, striking three other vehicles.

Three people from one of the vehicles were injured and transported to the hospital. On the way to the hospital, 45-year-old Teresa Villanueva Ortuno was pronounced dead.

The drivers and passengers in the two other cars that were struck were not injured.

Following the accident, Redo attempted to flee. However, he was seen by an off-duty state trooper who later followed and captured the suspect. Redo, who is believed to have been under the influence at the time of the crash, was placed under arrest and charged with second-degree murder, felony hit and run, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, driving while impaired, and reckless driving.

Investigations are still taking place, and anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.