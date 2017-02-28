Man Arrested After Attacking Woman, Holding Her Against Her Will

A man was arrested this week after beating a woman and holding her against her will inside his apartment.

The incident happened on February 24 just before 9:00 a.m. Reports indicate that the 25-year-old woman, who has remained unnamed, went to her children’s father’s home in the morning to pick up the children and take them to school. Upon arriving at the apartment, the father, Antonio White, 30, became violent, barricading the woman in the apartment, and attacking her. According to reports, White struck the woman multiple times with his hands and with his belt, bruising her on the face and arms.

The woman managed to escape the apartment, and ran to a local business where her cousin worked for help. Police were then called, and arrived at Cash Well on East Main Street to address the situation.

Police witnessed the bruising and interviewed the victim. The woman told police that conflicts with White had been occurring for some time. After the interview, officers arrested White. The suspect was charged with high and aggravated domestic violence, and kidnapping.