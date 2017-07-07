Man Arrested After Being Accused of Sexual Assault

A Charlotte man accused of sexually assaulting a woman was arrested on Thursday.

The attack happened just before midnight on June 18th. The victim called police to the scene of the attack in the 6800 block of Monroe Road. The victim had been walking along Wallace Road on her way home from work when the suspect approached her and held a gun to her, forcing her behind a building. The suspect sexually assaulted her and then fled the scene, leaving the victim behind.

Police attempted to locate the suspect using K9 units, but were unable to find him. Later on June 27th, the man’s vehicle was spotted and police performed a traffic stop. The man, identified as Malcom Mitchell, was arrested at the time for a traffic violation, but was later determined to be the suspect in the sexual assault as well.

Mitchell was arrested for the assault. He was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree attempted robbery, three counts of first-degree sexual offense, and first-degree attempted sexual offense.