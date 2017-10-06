Man Arrested After Being Shot in an Officer-involved Shooting

The man who was a suspect in the events that led to an officer-involved shooting has been arrested.

The incident, which occurred on September 26 in the 1900 block of Holly Street, occurred after the suspect invaded a home at this location and then held a pregnant woman hostage as police arrived on the scene. The suspect, 28-year-old Johnathan Autry was shot by police after they perceived an imminent threat due to the fact that he was armed.

The woman was able to get away unharmed, as was a child who was present in the house at the time. The female victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation as a precaution.

Autry was taken to the hospital where he received treatment for multiple gunshot wounds that were considered life-threatening.

The suspect was released from the hospital last Friday and arrested at around 10:15 p.m. that same day. He is now in custody of Mecklenburg County Jail and is expected to appear in court on Friday afternoon.

Autry is being charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree kidnapping, assault on a female, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was also wanted in other counties for driving with a revoked license, resisting a public officer, and speeding.