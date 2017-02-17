Man Arrested After Breaking and Entering, Attempted Sexual Assault

A man has been arrested this week after police were able to track him down using evidence found at the scene of one of his crimes.

The incident that helped convict 21-year-old Tomtarius Malik Caldwell of Rock Hill happened in mid-January at a home on Greenbriar Drive in Lancaster. The woman who lived in the home came into her house to find a man in her bedroom wearing gloves and a stocking on his face. When the suspect saw the victim, he lunged at her, striking her in the face and threatening her with a knife. The man then commanded her to have sex with him while continuing to hold her against her will.

The victim continued fighting however, and eventually managed to escape to the bathroom where she locked herself in and fled through the bathroom window. She ran to her neighbor’s house for refuge, and then called police.

By the time police arrived at the home, the suspect was gone, but he left behind incriminating evidence. Police are now crediting the woman’s bravery during the fight for the capture and arrest of Caldwell that was made possible because of the evidence left behind in the struggle.

Caldwell was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, and possession of a knife while committing a violent crime. He was taken to Lancaster County Detention Center and denied bond.