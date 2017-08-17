Man Arrested After Breaking Into Independence High School

CMPD arrested a man this week after he reportedly broke into a local high school.

The break-in occurred at Independence High School. Police were alerted to the break-in early on Thursday morning by alarms that were installed in the high school.

Police responded to the alarm, and found a man at the school. The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Jay Choi. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with breaking and entering.

Officers did not say what the motive for the break-in was, and did not release any more information regarding the case.