Man Arrested After Bringing Handgun Through Airport Security

A man has been arrested after bringing a handgun in his carry-on luggage through security at the local airport.

The incident is one of 36 that have occurred at Charlotte security checkpoints so far this year. This number was compared to the 54 weapons that were uncovered at security checkpoints in 2016. The recent handgun was found among the suspect’s possessions on Wednesday afternoon at around 4:00 p.m. at Checkpoint A at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. According to TSA, the handgun was loaded at the time of its discovery.

The handgun was spotted as it went through the x-ray machines at the security checkpoint. The suspect, who has not yet been identified by police, was arrested by police and charged with the carrying of a weapon on airport property.