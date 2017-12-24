Man Arrested After Carjacking Victim in McDonald’s Drive-Thru

A man was robbed at gunpoint seconds after placing his order at a McDonald’s drive thru in north Charlotte.

The incident occurred at the McDonald’s on I-85 and Beatties Ford Road at approximately 10:30 p.m. According to the victim, identified as Manesseh Jones, he was waiting for his order in the drive-thru when an unknown man approached him and held a gun to him. The suspect demanded that he get out of his car, or get shot.

The victim exited the vehicle and ran inside the restaurant where he called police.

The suspect was found inside the stolen vehicle several hours later with two other passengers in the car. The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Gregory Fondren, refused to stop the car and led police on a chase to Central Avenue and Rosehaven Drive where he struck another vehicle.

The suspect tried to flee in the car again, but later entered a parking lot on Central Avenue and Sharon Amity Road near QT, and tried to run on foot with the two other passengers. All three were captured, but only Fondren was charged.

Upon investigation, police discovered that the gun used to rob the vehicle was actually a BB gun. They found a total of two BB guns in the stolen car.

Fondren was charged with robbery.