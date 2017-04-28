Man Arrested After Dragging Officer With Car, Barricading Himself in His Home

A man has been arrested after he dragged an officer with his car and then fled to a home where he barricaded himself in.

The incident which occurred on Thursday resulted in the involvement of the SWAT team. Police initially pulled over 30-year-old Kendrick Parry for not stopping at a stop sign. The violation occurred in the 2500 block of East W.T. Harris Boulevard. Officers pulled the suspect over, ran his information, and discovered that a warrant was out for his arrest. However, when police attempt to arrest Parry, he fled in his vehicle, dragging one of the officers for 20 feet behind his car.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The suspect fled to a home in the 3800 block of Frontenac Avenue and locked himself inside, refusing, despite officers’ persistent negotiations, to exit. SWAT officers were called to the scene and forced entry, arresting him at the scene.