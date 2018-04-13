Man Arrested After Driving Vehicle Into Mooresville Bar

A man has been arrested after he drove his vehicle into a bar in Iredell County.

According to reports, the suspect had been into the Hotshots Sports Bar and Grill at 247 E. Plaza Drive earlier in the evening on Thursday. The manager of the restaurant said that the man appeared to be drunk and angry.

The manager refused to serve the man beer, and gave him a cup of water instead. The suspect then made a rude hand gesture at the manager, overturned a table, and stormed out of the building.

An hour later, at approximately 7:30 p.m., an SUV came crashing through the front of the bar, terrifying the 20 people who were inside at the time. Witnesses to the incident thought a bomb had gone off due to the loud noise.

One person was taken to the hospital with an injury to his finger and ribs, and other customers received cuts and abrasions from the glass.

Police arrived and immediately took the man into custody. The suspect was identified as 22-year-old Shaquille Dangelo Steele. He was taken into custody and placed under a $200,000 bond. He was charged with DWI and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Investigations are now taking place to determine whether the suspect drove the vehicle into the bar intentionally.