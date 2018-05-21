Man Arrested After Driving Vehicle Into Restaurant, Killing Two

Police have arrested a man after he intentionally drove his vehicle into a restaurant, killing two family members.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at around 12:00 p.m. 62-year-old Roger Self and a group of his family members were at the Surf and Turf Restaurant on North 14th Street in Bessemer City. According to reports, Roger Self got up from the table and left the restaurant. He got into his white Jeep and circled in the parking lot. He then accelerated and drove the vehicle through the wall of the restaurant.

Self’s daughter, 26-year-old Deputy Katelyn Self, was killed at the scene. His daughter-in-law, Amanda Self, was injured and later died at the hospital.

Several others were injured including Amanda Self’s 13-year-old daughter, and Self’s wife and son. They are expected to survive their injuries.

Deputy Katelyn Self was a deputy with with the Gaston County Sheriff’s office. She was engaged to be married in September to a Gaston County Police officer. Amanda was a nurse at CaroMont Health.

According to family members and Self’s pastor, Pastor Austin Rammell of Venture Church, Self had been suffering for the past 6 months from mental health issues including anxiety and depression. The symptoms had escalated in the past two months turning him from a loving father and grandfather into an unrecognizable person. He asked family members to take away his guns and was seeing a psychiatrist. He was on medication for anxiety.

Self was arrested and booked into Gaston County Jail just before 7:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and is scheduled for his first court case on Monday. He is being held without bond.

Investigators are working to put the pieces together of this tragic incident. District Attorney Locke Bell has already mentioned the possibility of acquiring further psychiatric help for Self.