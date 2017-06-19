Man Arrested After Fatal Hit and Run

A man has been arrested after hitting and killing a pedestrian on Sunday.

The incident happened in west Charlotte at around 11:30 p.m. The suspect was driving his white Honda Pilot SUV near the 3900 block of Freedom Drive when he ran a red light turning from Ashley Road onto Freedom Drive and struck 51-year-old Timothy Malcolm Cherry. The suspect then fled from the scene, driving south on Interstate 85.

Cherry died as a result of injuries from the hit and run. Police in Mecklenburg County as well as Lancaster and Chester County conducted investigations and were able to identify the suspect as 52-year-old Jerry Lynn Helms. The Cramerton man was found and arrested on Monday. He was charged with felony hit and run and booked into jail on $20,000 bond.