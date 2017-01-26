Man Arrested After Firing Gun Into Car

A man was arrested on Wednesday night in Bessemer City for firing a gun into a car that contained two people.

Calvin Wardell Carroll, 38, of 1508 N. Cansler St in Kings Mountain, reportedly fired shots with a Smith and Wesson handgun into a Chevrolet that contained two men. It is unknown at the time what the motivation was for the attack.

Carroll, in addition to being charged with felony discharging a weapon into a moving vehicle, will also likely be charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. Carroll has been arrested on three previous occasions in Gaston County. His charges have included assaulting a female, felony drug possession, failing to appear in court, and violating a domestic protection order.