Man Arrested After Found Dealing Meth from Moped

A man has been arrested after police found him dealing meth from his moped this week in York County.

The incident occurred in Rock Hill late on Friday evening. Police spotted the moped driving erratically on Dolly Street. Officers attempted to perform a traffic stop, but the suspect refused to stop, driving his moped onto Oklahoma Street, and ignoring the lights and sirens.

He then dismounted and fled from police on foot. During the brief chase, police saw the suspect throw a bag of something away from him. He was cornered at the back of a house and taken into custody.

Police were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Daniel Dewayne Hubbard. They were also able to retrieve the suspicious bag which was filled with methamphetamine.

Hubbard was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and was booked into York County Jail where he remains under a $25,000 bond.