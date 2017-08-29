Man Arrested After Holding Woman for Sexual Servitude

A man in Gaston County was arrested this past week after forcing an adult woman into sexual servitude.

The incident occurred last week, according to police. Warrants for the arrest of 22-year-old Jotavious Marquis Bell were issued after he was accused of kidnapping a woman over the age of 16 and using her for purposes of sexual servitude.

Bell, who has been arrested before in the past for charges of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, has spent nearly two years of his life in prison already. Police arrested him again on Friday.

On Friday the suspect was charged with one count of felony human trafficking an adult victim, first-degree kidnapping, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. On Monday several more charges were added including first-degree forcible rape, first-degree forced sex offense, and sexual servitude of an adult victim.

Bell was booked into Gaston County Jail with a hold on his release.