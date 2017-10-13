Man Arrested After Peeping on Woman

A Charlotte man was arrested this week after peeping on a woman in north Charlotte.

The victim was inside her north Charlotte apartment at the time of the incident. According to the woman, the suspect had approached her apartment, which is in the 4300 block of Montgomery Gardens Drive, at around 6:00 a.m. and began to look in at her through the window.

The victim called police who responded to the call of a suspicious person. When they arrived, they found the suspect still peeping in through the window. Officers arrested the man on the scene.

The suspect was identified as 39-year-old Kinte Cathey. He was taken into custody and charged with secret peeping in connection to the incident.