Man Arrested After Peeping Through Charlotte Windows

A man has been arrested after peeping through the windows of homes in east Charlotte.

The arrest took place after a local neighborhood hero held the man until police arrived. According to reports, the suspect, Aundrey Brown, had been peeping into windows in the neighborhood for several weeks. However, he chose the wrong house on Monday when he peeped through the barely open blinds.

Alphonse Smith, who lives at the home with five women, went outside and confronted the man, asking him what he was doing on their property. He then got into a scuffle with the suspect which lasted close to 15 minutes. Smith held Brown against a wall, and called police from the suspect’s phone which had dropped to the ground from his pocket. He was able to hold the suspect, who is 6’2” and weighs 260 pounds, until police arrived.

The suspect was charged with misdemeanor peeping, simple assault, and first-degree trespassing.

Brown has been arrested on other occasions, too, police stated. In fact, this is the 3rd time in two years that he has been behind bars.