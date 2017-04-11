Man Arrested After Placing Hidden Cameras in a Bathroom

A man in Rock Hill was arrested this week after placing hidden cameras in a bathroom in order to spy on both children and adults using the facilities.

The 60-year-old man, Douglas Veihdeffer placed the camera in a bathroom that is inside the residence that he shares with a family. One of the victims reported that he and his wife and child had been living with Veihdeffer, who was a family friend, and paying him rent. The man became suspicious when he saw a black object continually appearing and disappearing on the bathroom door. After further investigation, the man realized the object was a camera.

After contacting police, members of the York County Police Department interviewed the suspect about the incident. At first he said he had installed the camera to prevent people from stealing from him, but later admitted to watching the footage in order to view the victims without their clothing.

In addition to the first camera, Veihdeffer admitted to also having installed a second camera elsewhere in the bathroom. The camera was also full of footage of individuals using the restroom and taking showers. Veihdeffer further admitted to being in possession of the camera for years.

Veihdeffer was arrested and charged, and was later released on $2,500 bond. He will appear in court on July of 2017.