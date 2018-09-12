Man Arrested After Police Find Child Porn in Home

A man in Rock Hill has been arrested after police found child pornography videos and pictures in his home.

The media was found after an investigation was begun by the Internet Crimes Against Children task Force. Detectives were investigating 49-year-old David Wayne Faulkenberry.

On Monday, Faulkenberry was arrested after police found pornographic videos and photos during a search of his home. The videos and photos both depicted children in sexual acts.

Faulkenberry was taken into custody late on Monday night by York County police, and is now awaiting trial for charges of sexual exploitation of a minor. A conviction will mean 10 years in prison for each charge. Together, he faces a maximum of 90 years in prison if convicted.