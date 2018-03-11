Man Arrested After Sexual Assaults at Local Campuses

One man has been arrested after several complaints about sexual assault incidents at local campuses.

Police on Friday said that they have arrested 29-year-old David Keith Kenney. The arrest came after several incidents were reported on Friday night. According to reports, four separate incidents were reported within several hours of each other. All of them occurred between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 11:00 p.m., and all were near UNCC campus. Students on campus were alerted at approximately 11:21 p.m.

In addition to the Friday night incidents, four other similar incidents were reported on CPCC campus earlier in the week. Police had outstanding warrants for Kenney in connection to two sexual battery accusations and one accusation of trespass.

Police engaged in a short foot chase before apprehending and arresting the suspect. He has been charged for the CPCC incidents, and is being investigated in connection to the UNCC crimes.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.