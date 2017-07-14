Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Child

A man in Lincoln County has been arrested after sexually assaulting a nine-year-old child.

Authorities say that the incidents occurred last year. The young girl, who was nine at the time of the assaults, is related to the suspect.

Police began investigations after receiving reports of a suspected sexual assault on the child. The suspect was identified as 67-year-old Gilbert Donald List Jr. When interviewed by detectives, List admitted to assaulting the child on several different occasions.

List was then arrested and charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was jailed under a $40,000 bond.