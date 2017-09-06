Man Arrested After Sexually Assaulting Rehab Center Victims

A man has been arrested after two incidents of sexual assault were reported within about 24 hours at two different rehab centers in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

According to police, the first incident occurred at Charlotte Health and Rehab Center in the 1700 block of Toddville Road on August 31. The victim reported a sexual assault, and an unknown man was found in the room. The suspect claimed to be a family member of the victim, and then later fled the scene.

Another attack was reported within the very next day at a different rehab center, just over 24 hours later. The second attack occurred at Brian Center Health and Rehab located in the 5900 block of Redmann Road. The victim in this case had awoken to find a strange man in the bed with her.

31-year-old Alphonzo Dawkins was later arrested and matched with the victim’s descriptions of the intruder. He confessed to both incidents.

Dawkins has been charged with three counts of second degree sex offense and two counts of first degree breaking and entering in connection to the two incidents.