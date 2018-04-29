Man Arrested After Shooting and Triple Kidnapping

A man has been arrested after shooting one person, and kidnapping three in Caldwell County.

The incident took place on Friday night at approximately 9:00 p.m. According to police, three people were kidnapped from a business in Hickory, and were then transported to a location in the 5200 block of Cannon Drive in the Sawmills Community in Caldwell County.

An altercation took place at the Cannon Drive location. The suspect fired shots during the fight, and struck one of the victims several times.

The suspect then fled into the woods near the scene.

When authorities arrived, they treated the gunshot victim at the scene and then transported the victim to MedCenter Air to be later transported to a trauma center. The victim is now in stable condition.

Investigations revealed that witnesses had seen the suspect fleeing into the wooded area. He was wearing a dark colored hoodie and a grey sweatshirt. He was identified as 25-year-old Brendan Marshall Withers, and was apprehended after he checked into Grace Hospital in Morganton on Saturday for treatment.

The suspect was charged with three counts of first-degree kidnapping and attempted murder. He was booked into Caldwell County Jail after his medical treatment, and placed under a $150,000 bond for attempted murder, and an additional $250,000 bond for kidnapping.