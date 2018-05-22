Man Arrested After Shooting in Matthews

A man has been arrested after a shooting in Matthews.

According to police, the man, 49-year-old Brian Keith Meadows, had become tired of what he called a “drug house” at a residence in Matthews. As two men were pulling out of the driveway of the home, Meadows decided to take matters into his own hands. He armed himself with a shotgun and confronted the two men.

Meadows fired the weapon into the air three times, and then pointed the gun at the front of the car, striking the grill of the vehicle.

The two men got out of the vehicle and began walking towards a nearby home as Meadows continued to fire the weapon into the air.

One of the men was able to get close enough to Meadows to get the gun out of his hands, and the two held him down until police arrived.

Following the incident, Meadows was charged with several offenses. Among these was assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, communicating threats, damage to personal property, and discharge of a firearm within city limits.

The Matthews Police Department sees the incident as an example of why the police should always be called if a crime is suspected. You should not take the matter into your own hands if at all possible but rather contact police on their non-emergent line. The phone number in Matthews is 704-847-5555.