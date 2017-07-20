Man Arrested After Starting Massive Apartment Fire in Charlotte

A man has been arrested after being accused of starting a massive fire that tore through an apartment building on Monday in east Charlotte.

The fire occurred just before 1:00 a.m. on Monday morning at the Woodscape Apartments at 5612 Farm Pond Lane. Authorities reported that seven people in total were injured in the blaze, and 130 more were made homeless. Three of the injuries were reported as being serious.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jesus Reyes Lopez, who allegedly set fire intentionally to the building.

Damages were reported as being upwards of $1.3 million. Lopez is now being charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree arson, and damage to property by using an incendiary device.

41 household were displaced, and the Red Cross has been busy attending to the needs of those who are suffering because of the fire. Members of the organization are stationed at Albemarle Road Middle School to provide shelter and food, and to help families find new places to live. All 41 households are still seeking new living situations.