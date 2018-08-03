Man Arrested After Stealing Opiates From Walgreens

One man is behind bars after police say he stole opiates from a Walgreens in Gastonia.

The robbery took place on July 20 at the Walgreens in Gastonia. The suspect walked into the store located at the intersection of Cox Road and Franklin Boulevard. He approached the pharmacist, identified as Gabriela Kanode, and gave her a note stating that he had a gun and demanding that she hand over drugs.

As a result of the incident, the suspect stole $130 worth of drugs such as Suboxone, which is usually used to eliminate opiate withdrawal symptoms, and the opiate oxycodone.

Police identified the suspect as 34-year-old Marcus Enrique Moreno who lives in Stanley at 103 Stanfield Dr. He was arrested on Wednesday and was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of trafficking opium or heroine, and misdemeanor drug possession.

Moreno was booked into Gaston County Jail where he has been jailed under a $50,000 bond.