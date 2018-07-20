Man Arrested After Stealing Truck at Gunpoint in Gaston County

One man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck at gunpoint in Gaston County.

According to reports, the victim, Amber McCullough was with the vehicle along with a man and his son on May 22. A man approached them armed with a semi-automatic handgun and threatened them with the weapon before stealing the Chevrolet Tahoe. The truck was in the driveway of a home in the 800 block of Circle View in Gastonia at the time of the crime.

On Thursday, 20-year-old Preston Pierre Jackson was charged and arrested for the crime. He was charged with one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as three counts of second-degree kidnapping.

The suspect was taken into custody and placed in Gaston County Jail where he is being held without bond.

According to police reports, this is not the first time he has been arrested. Records show previous arrests in Mecklenburg County on charges ranging from breaking and entering to drug charges.