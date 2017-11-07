Man Arrested After Stealing Truck With Children Inside

A man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck that had children inside at the time.

The incident occurred in south Charlotte at the QuikTrip Express convenience store on Clanton Road at around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday evening. According to police reports, a man and a woman had left the two children, ages 9 and 13, in the car and left it running while they entered the store. Shortly afterwards, the suspect entered the 2016 Ford F150 and drove it from the scene.

The two children escaped the vehicle by jumping out. Neither was injured in the course of the incident.

After the theft was reported, police began searching for the vehicle. It was discovered on Monday afternoon at approximately 4:20 p.m. The vehicle was pursued by a helicopter on West Boulevard to the 700 block of Rodney Avenue. The suspect then stopped the vehicle and tried to run on foot.

K9 officers were sent after the suspect. One of the K9 units tracked and bit the man while police closed in and apprehended him.

The suspect was identified as 46-year-old Howard Lenzy Watson. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated for bite wounds. He has been charged with larceny of a vehicle, kidnapping, fraud, and false pretenses. Following his release from the hospital, he will be arrested and transported to Mecklenburg County Jail.

Police are asking anyone with further information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.