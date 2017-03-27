Man Arrested After Trying to Elude Police in a Car Chase

A man was arrested after trying to elude police by speeding from them in his vehicle.

The incident occurred on March 19. The suspect, 36-year-old Travis Ray McMurry led police on more than an hour long chase through North Carolina, starting on Hollis Road near Hollis, and continuing towards Polkville along N.C. 226. The chase was initiated after a N.C. Highway Patrol officer attempted a traffic stop for speeding and McMurry refused to stop. The suspect reached speeds of up to 101 mph in his 2003 Chevrolet station wagon as he led police through Cleveland county and to the border of Rutherford County.

The suspect eventually crashed his vehicle near a forested area. He then jumped out of his car and ran into the trees to try to escape police.

Police from Cleveland county arranged a team of officers along with K-9 units to surround the area and enclose the suspect. McMurry was successfully cornered and arrested.

McMurry was charged with a slough of charges which are as follows: resisting a public officer, speeding (101 mph in a 55 zone), reckless driving/wanton disregard, driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, fleeing to elude arrest, fail to stop at a stoplight/flashing red light, fictitious or altered title or registration card, possession of an open container of alcohol, and center late violation.

The suspect was booked into Cleveland County Jail and his secured bond was set at $50,000.