Man Arrested After Tying Up Woman, Robbing Her

A man has been arrested after entering a woman’s home, tying her up, and robbing her.

The incident occurred in Gastonia on Friday afternoon. According to the victim, she was in her living room on her phone when there was a knock on the door. Opening the door, the victim, Jackie Badger, found a man standing outside. The man asked to use her cellphone, saying that his car had broken down. Badger handed her phone over, and soon afterwards, the suspect asked her to fill up his water bottle.

When Badger returned from the kitchen, the suspect had entered her home. He pulled out a gun and zip ties and told her to get onto the floor. The man tied the woman up with the zip ties, and then proceeded to steal her car keys.

When the suspect left to attempt to start her car, Badger fled the home, hiding behind bushes and then running to a nearby business for help.

Police identified the suspect as William Ledbetter. They were able to find and arrest Ledbetter. They charged him with breaking and entering, robbery with a dangerous weapon, and kidnapping. He was jailed under a $90,000 bond.