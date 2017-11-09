Man Arrested, Denied Bond in Toddler’s Death

The man accused of killing a Gaston County toddler has been arrested and denied bond.

The 2-year-old, identified as Kye Adbul Rashid, was pronounced dead on Sunday at CaroMont Regional Hospital after the suspect and the child’s mother brought the child to the hospital. Police reports indicate that the child may have died before reaching the hospital.

25-year-old Marquis Graham surrendered himself to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police following a short manhunt. The warrant was issued by Gaston County police, and the suspect was extradited on Tuesday to Gaston County where he was arrested.

Investigators in Charlotte believe that the child likely died from blunt force trauma allegedly inflicted by the suspect.

Graham has been charged with first-degree murder and has been denied bond.