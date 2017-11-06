Man Arrested Following Armed Robbery

A man has been arrested following an armed robbery that took place in Charlotte on Sunday.

The incident occurred early in the morning at approximately 5:10 a.m. Reports indicated that a suspect had arrived at the Circle K gas station located at 10409 Mallard Creek Road. The suspect entered the gas station and pointed a gun at the clerk, demanding money from her. The clerk was then forced into the back by the suspect who was still holding her at gunpoint.

During the incident, Officer Woolcock entered the store. The clerk told the officer that a suspect was in the store with a gun. Woolcock was able to call for backup. The suspect left the gun in the back of the store, proceeded to the front per the request of the officer, and was arrested without further incident.

The suspect was identified as Ronald Lynch Jr. He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.