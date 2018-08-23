Man Arrested Following Attempted Murder in Belmont

A man has been arrested after an attempted murder that occurred in Belmont this week.

According to reports, the victim was near the Planet Fitness near Park Street when they were assaulted by the suspect on Thursday morning.

Police identified the suspect as 25-year-old Kevin Ryersen. He was arrested the same day and charged with two counts of attempted first degree murder, assault by strangulation, and assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill.

Authorities did not release the identify of the suspect or say whether any injuries were sustained. The motive for the attack has also not been released.

The suspect was booked into Gaston County Jail with no bond.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Belmont Police at 704-829-4037.