Man Arrested Following Kidnapping/Human Trafficking Case

A man has been arrested after he was accused of kidnapping a woman and engaging in human trafficking.

The incident began on Friday in Charlotte near Reagan Drive. According to reports, a man was seen assaulting and then kidnapping a 17-year-old woman at around 4:50 p.m. The suspect left the scene with the victim, but both were later spotted near a Captain D’s on Eastway Drive.

Police responded to the scene where they found 25-year-old Patrick McManus with the victim. He was arrested on site. Police then reported that McManus attempted to maneuver out of his handcuffs, after which he was able to assault an officer. He then spit at the other officers and managed to damage the patrol car during the struggle. Police were able to restrain him again and he was booked into Mecklenburg County Jail.

Initial investigations revealed that McManus had kidnapped the woman and then tried to involve her in prostitution. When she had refused, the man became angry and assaulted her.

McManus has been charged with kidnapping, human trafficking, assault on a female, assault on a government official, damage to property, resisting arrest, promoting prostitution, and two counts of malicious conduct by a prisoner.