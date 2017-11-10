Man Arrested Following SWAT Standoff

A man in Lancaster County has been arrested following a SWAT standoff on Thursday.

The situation began when a deputy stopped a vehicle in the driveway of a home on Ruth Street. According to police reports, the license plate did not match the vehicle. When police performed the traffic stop, the suspect exited the car and ran to the house where he barricaded himself in and refused to surrender to police.

The resulting standoff lasted for six hours. Members of the SWAT team arrived and attempted to negotiate with the suspect for hours, finally utilizing tear gas. However, the suspect managed to escape through a trapdoor in the flooring of the home, and police found him underneath the house where he was apprehended.

Following the man’s arrest, he was taken to a hospital for evaluation and then jailed. He was charged with criminal charges, but neither the charges or the man’s identity have yet been released. Police expect to release the information later today.