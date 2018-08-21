Man Arrested for 2014 Murder

A man has been arrested for a murder that took place back in 2014.

The shooting had taken place in the 7100 block of Barrington Drive on February 18, 2014. According to police reports, officers had arrived at the scene to find one victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was announced to be a homicide, and investigations continued into this year. Just this week, on Tuesday morning, police were able to find and apprehend a suspect in connection with the crime. Police arrested 25-year-old Aric Demond Adams, and charged him with murder as well as robbery with a dangerous weapon, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The suspect was apprehended by CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team.

Police are still asking anyone with additional information on the crime to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.