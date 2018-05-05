Man Arrested For April 27 Gastonia Shooting

A man has been arrested in connection to the Gastonia shooting that happened on April 27.

The shooting took place at around 2:15 p.m. at a home at 1516 W. Fifth Avenue. According to reports, the suspect entered the home and shot David Pace in the neck before fleeing the scene. Two other people were in the house at the time but did not hear the shots. However, neighbors heard the shots and called police who arrived to find the victim suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to the hospital where he was treated for his injuries. Pace thankfully survived the incident.

An hour after the incident, police apprehended a suspect at a Burger King less than a mile from the scene. The man was not charged with the shooting.

On Monday, police arrested 29-year-old William Brett Luckey. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder and possessing a firearm as a felon in connection to the shooting.

Luckey was convicted in 2007 after he kidnapped a 10-year-old child and sexually assaulted the child. He has also been convicted in the past of assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury. He is registered as a sex offender, but also has a conviction on his record for failing to register as a sex offender.

Luckey was booked into Gaston County Jail on Monday where he remains under a $1 million bond.