Man Arrested For Arson in Gaston County

A Gaston County man has been arrested for arson after setting fire to a building.

The suspect, who is a resident of Mount Holly, was apprehended after setting fire to a small out building that may have been a shed or storage unit. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening. The man, 23-year-old Morgan Ray Gallipeau, was arrested and charged with felony burning of a building.

Gallipeau was booked into Gaston County Jail on Wednesday morning under a $50,000 bond.

Police are unsure what the motive may have been for burning down the building. The connection between the suspect and the owner of the building is currently unknown, and detectives are conducting investigations to try to determine why Gallipeau set fire to the building.